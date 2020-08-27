Banking Court-II needs proper conveyance facility

PESHAWAR: The Banking Court-II in Peshawar needs a proper conveyance facility for the efficient disposal of work, sources said.

It was learnt that Banking Court-II, Peshawar, was provided a vehicle Cultus Model 2010 which has completed its life span since long and now it was no more worth plying and to travel in this car was risky to the life of the judge.

The sources said the jurisdiction of Banking Court-II, Peshawar, is the entire KP except for Hazara division, therefore, the court is overburdened with a large number of cases.

The judge has to visit the Camp Court at Dera Ismail Khan for speedy disposal of cases in the old vehicle, putting his life at risk. Being senior judicial officers in BPS-21, Judges of all the Federal Courts in KP

have been provided 1300 c.c new cars by the Ministry of Law Islamabad, since long, except the Banking Court-II, Peshawar, the sources said.

It was learnt that the Banking Court-II Peshawar approached the Ministry of Law Islamabad for the provision of a new car but to no avail.

The sources said the Peshawar High Court directed the Ministry of Law in Islamabad

for necessary action but that too went unnoticed.

The Peshawar High Court, Ministry of Law in and Law Commission of Pakistan in Islamabad urge the Banking Courts for speedy disposal of cases and early recovery of outstanding loans.

The Banking Court-II in need of a proper vehicle at the earliest so that smooth disposal of cases may not be hindered.