Tea processing plant sealed in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The Excise and Taxation Department has sealed a tea processing plant of a multinational company after it allegedly failed to pay Rs2.5 million professional tax despite notices.

“We have served the said company with notices many times to clear its tax dues but it paid no heed to it and we have finally sealed its tea processing plant,” Ammar Khan Jadoon, the district excise and taxation officer, told reporters here on Wednesday.

He said that the multinational company was served with notices in May, June and July this year to clear the taxes dues but officers concerned didn’t even bother to contact their department. He added that his department was ensuring collection of taxes from micro business as well as multinational companies and nobody was above the law. “We have sealed even the local grid station last month after Peshawar Electric Supply Company failed to clear taxes worth Rs7 million,” said Jadoon.