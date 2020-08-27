KIMS & KIDS to provide quality education

PESHAWAR: Khyber Medical University (KMU) Vice- Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Haq said on Wednesday that no effort would be spared to make KMU Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and KMU Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS) Kohat the leading medical institutions in the country.

The construction of the new buildings of KIMS and KIDS will pave the way for increasing the number of seats in these colleges and will also provide teaching and research facilities to the students.

He visited KIMS, KIDS, KDA and Liaqat Memorial Hospitals and the under construction sites of KIMS and KIDS at Kohat, said a press release.

KMU Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, Director Finance Wasim Riaz, Director Quality Enhancement Cell Dr Asiya Bukhari, Director Nursing Dr Dildar Muhammad, Director Paramedical Sciences Dr. Muhammad Jaseem Khan, Deputy Director Planning and Development Amjad Hussain and others accompanied him during the visit.

Principal KIMS Prof Dr Lal Mohammad, Principal KIDS Prof Dr Siddique Aslam, faculty and other staff members of both the colleges were also present.

Dr Ziaul Haq said that KIMS and KIDS would provide quality medical education to the students and the best medical treatment to the people of the southern districts.

“Our goal is to include KIMS and KIDS in the ranks of the standard medical institutions in the country and the day is not far away when these two institutions will become leading institutions as a result of hard work of the faculty and staff,” he said.

He maintained that with the financial support of the provincial government, the completion of under construction buildings of KIMS and KIDS would open up new avenues for better education and research.

Dr Ziaul Haq said that KMU had decided to establish Physiotherapy, Nursing and Paramedical Institute in Kohat.