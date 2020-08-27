close
Thu Aug 27, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
I
INP
August 27, 2020

Ties with Afghanistan to be strengthened: PM Imran Khan

Top Story

I
INP
August 27, 2020

Ties with Afghanistan to be strengthened: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah have discussed bilateral ties and ongoing peace process during a telephonic conversation.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed the desire to further strengthen bilateral ties between both countries. He said that there was no military solution of Afghanistan altercation except a political one. The premier also highlighted the positive role of Pakistan in the Afghanistan peace process.

He said that Pakistan is looking forward to the initiation of intra-peace dialogues in Afghanistan. Imran Khan also expressed well wishes for Dr Abdullah Abdullah for achieving targets in the forthcoming phase of peace dialogues.

Both sides agreed to enhance the bilateral relations besides taking forward the Afghanistan peace process. Imran Khan also invited the Dr Abdullah Abdullah to visit Pakistan. 

Latest News

More From Top Story