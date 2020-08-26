close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

Allowing medical treatment abroad: Past experience not good, says SC

August 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday issued a notice to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in bail matter of Anwar Majeed, a main accused in fake bank accounts case. A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case. During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said Anwar Majeed wanted to travel abroad for medical treatment but the past experience in that regard was not good. Advocate Munir A Malik counsel for Anwar Majeed said his client's operation could only take place abroad. He said the surgery suggested for Anwar Majeed was not successful in Pakistan. The court after hearing arguments issued notice to the NAB and sought reply till September 2.

