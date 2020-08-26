Rejection of two FATF specific bills by Senate

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to summon joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament immediate after Ashura Muharram to take up the two Financial Action Task Force (FATF) specific bills rejected by Senate on Tuesday evening with majority vote. Well-placed political sources told The News afterwards the same evening that the government was assured through back channel parlays with the opposition that the legislation required by the FATF for scrapping Pakistan’s name from the so-called grey list of the force would be made after due modification. The bills were adopted by the National Assembly on its last day through majority vote and the opposition’s amendments were discarded to make the laws reasonable. Since the opposition was of the view that the government is in habit of exploiting government machinery for witch-hunting and victimising its opponents. The opposition opposed the bills in the National Assembly but couldn’t help it. The sources said that two major parties of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) supported the official legislation on previous occasions that offended smaller parties of the opposition including Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) which is the third largest party of the opposition. The smaller parties were so annoyed that they decided to part ways with the major opposition and leader of opposition Shahbaz Sharif had to excuse to the JUI supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman in the Parliament sitting for not taking the smaller parties into confidence properly in the matter.

The sources pointed out that Shahbaz Sharif visited Maulana Fazlur Rehman earlier in the day here in Islamabad and they reportedly decided to maintain complete unity in the opposition ranks.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad asked the opposition parties during the Senate discussion on Tuesday that they should not stand by the clandestine understanding with the government benches whatsoever for legislation. The government and opposition had harsh debate on technical subject for initiation of legislation in House for “consideration at once” on Tuesday.

It culminated in rejection of the bills presented by the government in the Upper House of the Parliament. It turned out to be set back for the government that was not expecting the outright rejection of the bills by the House.

The sources said that the opposition asked the government to refer the bills in accordance with the procedure to the committees concerned where the opposition wanted to get included its amendments. The treasury benches refused to accept the suggestion. The opposition is apprehensive that the government wants to use the legislation made in the name of FATF to target its opponents. For the reason it wanted to take the bills to the committees where the scrutiny could be carried out.

The sources reminded that the government has been altering cutoff date for legislation in accordance to the benchmarks of the FATF. Previously it was terming it as the first week of August but now it conveyed the opposition that that date would be September 13.

