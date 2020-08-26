Illegal constructions, encroachments going on in 8 federal capital sectors

ISLAMABAD: The district magistrate of Islamabad has banned “illegal constructions and encroachments” in eight sectors of the federal capital land of which the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already acquired.

In an order a copy of which is available with The News, district magistrate Hamza Shafqat said it has come to his knowledge through a CDA letter dated August 6 that the CDA acquired land for sectors C-13, C-16, D-13, E-13, F-13, I-17, E-10 and H-16 but certain miscreants are engaged in illegal construction and encroachment without having any lawful authority. The district magistrate held the opinion that there are sufficient grounds to proceed against such notorious elements and issue necessary directions to the effect. The order said that in exercise of powers conferred on the district magistrate under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, he prohibits the illegal construction and encroachment on land acquired by CDA for these sectors. The order came into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of two months. It said that notwithstanding its expiry, everything done, action taken, obligation, ability, penalty or punishment incurred, investigations, enquiry or proceedings pending against offenders in the court of magistrate having powers under Code of Criminal Procedure and punishment in respect of this order shall be continued or launched as if this order has not expired. Illegal constructions and encroachments on the land acquired by the CDA decades ago have been a colossal problem, which is beyond the powers and capacity of concerned authorities to curb for not having the requisite will and drive. However, they may act decisively if they get a go-ahead from the highest political level. The land mafia has been so powerful in the federal capital that two full sectors, F-12 and G-12, have also been occupied by the encroachers for several years. A large number of expansive residences and multi-storey plazas have been built with the authorities being a silent spectator. Most of these premises have also been rented out. Due to the CDA’s helplessness, the sectors of G-12 and F-12 have been left in the possession of illegal occupants. G-13 and G-14 sectors have been developed where houses and markets have been built. Long time ago, the CDA made a couple of meek efforts to get control of these sectors but instantly became incapacitated in face of stiff resistance from occupants. After that, there has been no attempt to retrieve CDA land. Resultantly, the Islamabad city has hardly expanded since long.