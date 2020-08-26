‘Shahbaz exposed govt failure’

LAHORE: PML-N spokeswoman Azma Bukhari has said that Shahbaz Sharif exposed the incompetence and failures of the PTI government during its two-year tenure. Reacting to the statement of Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan over the press conference of Shahbaz Sharif, Bukhari said the puppets of rulers were fuming anger over the exposure of failed governance. She said media coordinator Tahir Moghal had been summoned by FIA. She alleged that rulers were unable to even bear workers’ criticism. She also alleged that the rulers who had pushed the country into crisis were shedding crocodile tears. She claimed that Imran Khan begged charity from Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif for more than half of his age.