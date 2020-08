Jail officials transferred

LAHORE: The Punjab home department has issued transfers and postings of 20 jail officials on Tuesday.

Sibtain Raza Deputy Superintendent has been transferred and posted as DS district Jail Lahore. Imran Naveed BS-17 posted as DS Central Jail Sahiwal, Muhammad Umair BS17 as DS Central jail Mianwali, Arif Nasir as DS district jail Jhang, Muhammad Asif posted as DS Jail Bhakkar, Muhammad Naveed as DS Lodhran, Shan Imran as DS Central FSD, Arslan Arif as DS Gujranwala, Qamar Islam as DS Jail Pakpattan, Usama as DS Central Jail Lahore, Tariq Mahmood as DS Jail Kasur, Syed Hassan Mujtaba as DS Hafizabad, Muhammad Ali as DS jail DG Kha, Kashif Rasool as DS jail Rawalpindi, Tahir Siddique as DS Rawalpindi, Shahzada Hassan as DS Inspectorate of Prison department Lahore, Allah Ditta as DS jail Sargodha, Suba Khan as DS Faisalbad, Mst Samreen DS as jail Gujrat and Ms Zaib-un-Nisa has been transferred and posted as DS jail women jail Multan.