Call to release religious scholars

LAHORE: Various scholars took out a rally on Tuesday demanding release of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) leader Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali and JUP vice-president Qari Zawwar Bahadur. The participants in the rally marched from Lahore Press Club to Aiwan-e-Iqbal and raised slogans against the government. They were led by Hafiz Naseer Noorani, Pir Mian Sagheer and others.