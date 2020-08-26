close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

Call to release religious scholars

August 26, 2020

LAHORE: Various scholars took out a rally on Tuesday demanding release of Tehrik Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah (TLYR) leader Dr Ashraf Asif Jalali and JUP vice-president Qari Zawwar Bahadur. The participants in the rally marched from Lahore Press Club to Aiwan-e-Iqbal and raised slogans against the government. They were led by Hafiz Naseer Noorani, Pir Mian Sagheer and others.

