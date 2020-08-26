UET staff body issues whitepaper

LAHORE: Teaching Staff Association (TSA) of the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore has issued a whitepaper highlighting alleged violation of the university’s Act by the administration.

The TSA in its whitepaper observed that holding just four meetings of the UET syndicate in a year was violation of the Act according to which the meeting should be held once a month. It also pointed out non-composition of the syndicate was also a violation of the university’s Act while a committee formed by the Vice Chancellor was not an alternative to the syndicate.

In its recommendations to the UET administration, the TSA suggested the syndicate should play its active part for improving teaching, research, publication and administration, safeguarding the autonomy of UET and for democratizing its constitution. It also suggested that all important decisions in all matters must be made by the syndicate.