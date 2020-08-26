Structure of skill authority approved

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired first meeting of Punjab Skill Development Authority (PSDA) in which approval was granted to 13 points pertaining to administrative and financial affairs.

According to a handout, the board members of the authority accorded approval to the vision statement of PSDA, institutional development plan, mapping of skill sector and other matters. Approval was also given to constitute committees comprising human resource, audit, finance and procurement. It was also decided to hire qualified persons from the private sector according to the rules. The board members also approved to constitute administrative structure of PSDA.