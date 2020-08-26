close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

Structure of skill authority approved

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

LAHORE: Punjab Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired first meeting of Punjab Skill Development Authority (PSDA) in which approval was granted to 13 points pertaining to administrative and financial affairs.

According to a handout, the board members of the authority accorded approval to the vision statement of PSDA, institutional development plan, mapping of skill sector and other matters. Approval was also given to constitute committees comprising human resource, audit, finance and procurement. It was also decided to hire qualified persons from the private sector according to the rules. The board members also approved to constitute administrative structure of PSDA.

Latest News

More From Pakistan