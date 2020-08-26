close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

JI foundation day today

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

LAHORE: JI will observe its 79th foundation day across the country today. The day will be marked with traditional zeal and commitment to the promotion and enforcement of Islam in every walk of life, said JI Information Secretary Qaisar Sharif in a statement on Tuesday, adding that JI leaders and workers will display a renewed pledge to continue their efforts to spread the message of Quran and Sunnah in every nook and corner of the country until the transformation of Pakistan into a real Islamic welfare state.

