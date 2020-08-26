LG funds to be spent through bureaucracy

LAHORE: At a time when the Punjab government is yet to hold Local Government elections, the Punjab chief minister has announced restoration of frozen LG funds which, in the absence of elected representatives, will be spent on the public through bureaucracy.

This announcement was made by CM Usman Buzdar during his visit to Faisalabad in which he also announced a hefty package for the district. However, this decision is in stark contrast to the pre-poll claims of the PTI and its chairman, the sitting Prime Minister Imran Khan who has always been a strong advocate of strong LG system and transfer of power to grassroots.

Even after assuming the office, the prime minister had ordered his Punjab team to ensure that Local Government polls are held at the earliest. However, the PTI government, despite the passage of two years, has not been able to hold LG elections.

Once such glaring example could be assessed from the fact that when the PTI formed government in Punjab, exactly two years ago in the same month, Abdul Aleem Khan was made the Local Government minister. A few months later he was arrested by the NAB, and he had to quit the ministry and since then, the Punjab government has not appointed any full-fledged LG minister and the department belongs to the CM who then has to rely on bureaucracy, not the political team for Local Government affairs. The PTI leadership, however, contends that due to COVID-19, the LG elections are not possible in 2020, but it is unable to answer why it lapsed the year 2019 and didn’t hold LG elections. A senior leader, requesting anonymity, told The News that LGs are a provincial subject and the PTI government is committed to fulfilling its commitment. However, he said that in the absence of elected representatives, the funds have to be spent through bureaucracy until LG polls are held. He stated that so far, there is nothing final regarding the LG polls, but hopefully they could be held in the first quarter of 2021, if COVID-19 doesn’t resurface.