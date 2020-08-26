Wasa officials to monitor rainwater situation from PSCA office

LAHORE: Wasa has deputed its three officials in the office of Punjab Safe City Authority (PSCA) to monitor rainwater situation and take timely action to remove accumulated rainwater.

The officials will perform duty in SCA’s monitoring room in two shifts, said Wasa Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz here on Tuesday. He said the arrangement will help Wasa monitor the city areas in rainy days to remove accumulated rain water on city roads. The arrangement will also help Wasa detect theft of manhole covers through the cameras of SCA, he said. Talking about new Wasa head office building, he said Wasa has recently laid foundation stone of its own state of art head office in Johar Town area and its construction will start soon.