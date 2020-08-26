close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
August 26, 2020

Indian goes on trial for spying on Sikhs, Kashmiris in Germany

August 26, 2020

FRANKFURT AM MAIN: An Indian national accused of spying on Sikh and Kashmiri communities in Germany for New Delhi’s secret services went on trial in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Balvir S., is accused of working for the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India’s foreign intelligence agency, from at least January 2015. Prosecutors say he “obtained information about figures in the Sikh opposition scene and the

Kashmiri movement and their relatives in Germany, and passed this on to his handlers who were working at the Indian consulate general in Frankfurt”.

A total of 10 hearings before the regional superior court are scheduled, with the trial due to conclude on October 29. The same Frankfurt court convicted an Indian couple for spying on the same communities last December.

