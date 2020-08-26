close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
AFP
August 26, 2020

Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing dentist

AFP
August 26, 2020

DUBAI: Al-Qaeda blew up a medical centre in war-torn Yemen on Tuesday, 10 days after executing a dentist it accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants. The clinic in the Somaa district of Al-Baida province was where the dentist worked before his execution, a local official told AFP. The jihadists shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his body and left it outside the health centre on August 15. On Tuesday, they blew up the clinic.

Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group’s most dangerous branch. Washington has carried out a drone campaign against its leaders for the past two decades.

