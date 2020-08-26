Al-Qaeda blows up Yemen clinic after executing dentist

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DUBAI: Al-Qaeda blew up a medical centre in war-torn Yemen on Tuesday, 10 days after executing a dentist it accused of guiding US drone strikes against its militants. The clinic in the Somaa district of Al-Baida province was where the dentist worked before his execution, a local official told AFP. The jihadists shot Motthar al-Youssoufi, then crucified his body and left it outside the health centre on August 15. On Tuesday, they blew up the clinic.
Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), which is active in Yemen, is considered by the United States as the radical group’s most dangerous branch. Washington has carried out a drone campaign against its leaders for the past two decades.