close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 26, 2020

Portland protesters set on fire building, police arrest 25

National

 
August 26, 2020

PORTLAND: Protesters in Portland repeatedly set on fire late Monday night a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas, officials said. Twenty three people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning.

The protesters in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning, police said in a statement. All were put out. One demonstrator climbed atop the building’s roof to unfurl a banner and the building’s walls were spray-painted, media reported.

Latest News

More From Pakistan