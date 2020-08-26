Portland protesters set on fire building, police arrest 25

PORTLAND: Protesters in Portland repeatedly set on fire late Monday night a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas, officials said. Twenty three people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning.

The protesters in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning, police said in a statement. All were put out. One demonstrator climbed atop the building’s roof to unfurl a banner and the building’s walls were spray-painted, media reported.