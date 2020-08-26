Portland protesters set on fire building, police arrest 25

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PORTLAND: Protesters in Portland repeatedly set on fire late Monday night a police union headquarters building and were repelled by officers spraying tear gas, officials said. Twenty three people were arrested amid clashes that stretched into Tuesday morning.
The protesters in a group of about 300 people hurled rocks and bottles at officers and set three fires to the sides of the building and one to an awning, police said in a statement. All were put out. One demonstrator climbed atop the building’s roof to unfurl a banner and the building’s walls were spray-painted, media reported.