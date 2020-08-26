Trump is ‘wise like an ullu’: celebrity video has Twitter in splits

WASHINGTON: American TV host and Donald Trump-supporter Tomi Lahren described the US president as “wise like an Ullu (Owl)” in a video that attempted to reach out to Indian-origin voters in US, but the result may not exactly be what she had planned.

“Trump 2020 is all about keeping America great, because President Trump is wise like an owl, or as you say in Hindi, wise like an ullu,” Ms Lahren said in a video posted on Twitter.

Social media users were quick to point out that “Ullu“ in Hindi or Urdu refers to anything but wise.

“This is freaking brilliant. They calling Trump an ullu - which means idiot. And she’s thanking them for it,” a Twitter user said.