UAE, Israel defence ministers herald security cooperation

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: The UAE and Israeli defence ministers on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries’ agreement to normalise ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation.

The conversation between Mohammed al-Bawardi and Benny Gantz came amid Israeli dissent at the prospect that the U.S.-brokered deal could grant the Gulf power access to advanced weaponry previously denied to it, such as F-35 stealth fighter jets.

In their 10-minute call, Bawardi and Gantz discussed boosting communication “for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole”, a statement carried by UAE state news agency WAM said.

Gantz’s office quoted him as saying that they agreed to “keep an open channel between them”.

“We share important security interests, collaboration will strengthen regional stability,” a statement from Gantz’s office said.