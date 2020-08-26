Aged 20: fastest human calculator

NEW DELHI: At the age of 20 he’s won India’s first ever gold in the mental calculation world championships.

He says maths is a “big mental sport” and his ultimate mission is to “eradicate maths phobia.”

Bhanu - as he’s known - “thinks about numbers all the time” and is now the fastest human calculator in the world, foreign media reported.

He compares mental maths to sprinting, saying nobody questions people who run fast, but there’s always questions around the point of mental maths.

“We celebrate someone like Usain Bolt when he does a 100 metre sprint in 9.8 seconds,” he tells BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat, “but we don’t say what’s the point of running quickly in a world with cars and planes.” “It’s about inspiring people that your body can do something unimaginable - and it’s the same with calculations and maths.”

You might think he was born a maths genius, but that’s not the case for Bhanu.

It was an accident when he was five which left him bedridden with a head injury for a year that sparked his amazing maths journey. “My parents were told I might be cognitively impaired. So I picked up mental maths calculations for survival, to keep my brain engaged.”

He says coming from a middle-class family in India, the aim is usually to settle for a good job or open a business, and not go into a niche field like maths.

But given his flair for numbers, Bhanu is about to complete his degree in Mathematics.

Like most elite level competitors, Bhanu puts his success down to his preparation.

It’s not as simple as sitting at a desk and studying, instead, he sees it as a “big mental sport”. “I’ve prepared myself to not just be a quick mathematician but a quick thinker.”