Virus reinfections recorded in 3 countries

HONG KONG: Two more cases of COVID-19 reinfection have been reported after Hong Kong officials said a man had contracted the virus for a second time, foreign media reported.

Marc Van Ranst, a Belgium virologist who is director of the country’s national coronavirus and rotavirus laboratories, told broadcaster NOS “it is not good news.” The Belgium case involved a woman who became infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, three months after her initial diagnosis.

Whether people can be reinfected with the virus has been debated since the pandemic began at the end of last year. A number of people are thought to have had the virus twice, but in order to officially confirm this, laboratory tests need to show the person was infected with a slightly altered version of it. Without doing this, it is unclear whether a person’s secondary infection was the result of reinfection, or whether it was the initial virus re-emerging.

Van Ranst said there was enough genetic evidence to show the woman had been infected for a second time. “There are indeed enough differences to be able to speak of a different strain, a second infection,” he told the program Terzake.

He said the patient only had mild complications, adding there are two more cases of possible reinfection now being investigated.

“It is not good news,” he said. “You hope you are out of harm’s way. Hopefully that is the case in most cases. The antibodies from the first time do not help enough to prevent the second infection.”The case comes as Van Ranst said Brussels is experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 cases. He said it is one of the top 10 regions in Europe with the fastest-growing number of new cases.

“The politicians of the Brussels-Capital Region should consider how they can either better enforce or tighten up the corona measures,” he tweeted.

In the Netherlands, Marion Koopmans, a virologist who is Head of the Erasmus MC Department of Viroscience, said an elderly patient had also been reinfected with the virus.