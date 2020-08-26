Mike Tyson video of praying shared

LONDON: Swedish professional boxer Badou Jack shared a video of praying with legend Mike Tyson on his Instagram account.

Badou captioned the video, “Praying side by side with my brothers Mike Tyson & Amer Abdallah...” The trio were praying at Mike Tyson Ranch. The video showed Badou Jack and Mike Tyson in a congregation led by Amer Abdallah, foreign media reported.

The footage went viral on social media platforms. The Emirati DJ, who is know as DJ BLISS commented, “Mashaalah.” Fatih Seferagic said, “Amazing to see. Proud to be Muslim.” Mr. Capone-E Aka LOCO said, “Powerful, Mashallah.” Omar Suleiman said, “MashaAllah beautiful...”

Kingfeyli made a sarcastic remark, “Baddest men in the world but humble in front of Allah. Alhamdullilah bro...” Souleymane Sy (Šültän) said, “By the grace of Allah. This video made my week. May Allah protect both of you...”

Famousbofficial said on Instagram, “May Allah answer all our prayers amen.” Ali said, “MashaAllah. Bro you have to cover your knees while your praying.” healthy_mindsetsaid, “Alhamdulillah amazing to see this bro...”

real_talib said, “I talked about mike today to my pops and started likeing his pics mashaallah allahu akbar amen...” Bilal Naqsh said, Alhamdulillah this is inspiring.”

Boxing fans were awestruck by the incredible transformation. Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who is playing Tyson in a movie about his life, wrote “Boss” on the post.

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema posted three fire emoji. The trailer for Tyson’s comeback also showcases the former champion’s incredible power.

On the other hand, Tyson’s return to the ring against Roy Jones Jr has been put back until 28 November.

Tyson, 54, who dominated the heavyweight scene for almost 20 years after winning the title in 1987, was due to take on 51-year-old Jones in an eight-round exhibition in California on 12 September.

However, the bout has now been put back until late November after organisers decided to make the pay-per-view event bigger with more fights on the undercard.

Tyson said: “Changing the date to November 28th will give more people the opportunity to see the biggest comeback in boxing history. “This temporary inconvenience will last longer than Roy Jones Jr. He better be ready, I’m coming full force.”