England win series 1-0 after Anderson 600

SOUTHAMPTON: Seasoned England pacer James Anderson became the first fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets but the hosts had to settle for a draw against Pakistan after a rain-hit final day of the third Test here on Tuesday.Pakistan reached 187 for four in their second innings at the close, batting for 27.1 overs on the short final day, still 123 runs short of England’s massive 583 for eight declared. Babar Azam was unbeaten on 63 while Fawad Alam was yet to open his account.

England claimed the series 1-0 after winning the first test by three wickets, with the last two matches drawn after being blighted by bad weather.