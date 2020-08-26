Shahbaz meets with Fazl: APC after consultations inside, outside parliament

ISLAMABAD: Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif Tuesday said the all parties conference (APC) would be held after consultations among the opposition parties both inside and outside the Parliament.

He was talking to reporters after meeting with the JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and other party leaders at his residence.

The PML-N delegation met with the JUI-F leadership as part of consultations to devise an action plan against the government.

PML-N parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, and Khawaja Saad Rafique accompanied Shahbaz.

Shahbaz Sharif, who released a white paper on the two-year performance of the government on Monday, said in view of incompetence of the rulers, it was now demand of the whole nation that the PTI government should go and fresh general elections be held.

“ The PTI government in the last two years has brought the economic growth rate from 5.6% to zero,” he observed. He said during the meeting it was decided that the consultation process with the opposition parties should continue both inside and outside the Parliament. Fazl said the country could not afford any division and lack of coordination among the opposition parties. “ Lack of consensus and coordination among the opposition parties will not be beneficial for the country and the nation,” he said. Fazl said a joint strategy against the government would be chalked out at the APC. “ We have to be united at a platform to devise a strategy,” he added.

He said a consultation meeting to be held with the smaller political parties on Tuesday was postponed due to death of Mir Hasil Bizenjo. JUI-F parliamentary leader in the National Assembly Maulana Asad Mahmood and other party leaders were also present in the meeting.