10 flour mills sealed

LAHORE: On the directions of Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique, a crackdown on wheat and flour hoarders has been intensified by the Food Department and administration and 10 mills were sealed during raids in Multan, Attock, and Hafizabad.

The chief secretary said the Food Department and administration jointly carried out raids at different places and seized 16,000 tons of hoarded wheat. He directed the field officers to remain alert to bring stability in the price of flour and take stern action against the hoarders without any discrimination.