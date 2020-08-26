close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

PML-N MPA calls on Punjab CM

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 26, 2020

LAHORE: PML-N Member of Punjab Assembly Ashraf Ansari called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and briefed him about issues of his constituency.

Usman Buzdar while assuring him that all public issues would be resolved soon, said the government would provide best education and health facilities to people of Gujranwala and planning was also under way to permanently resolve sewerage issues in the city, he added. He said that he would visit Gujranwala soon. The chief minister said instead of showing off like previous government his government was working on projects that were based on the people’s needs.

Latest News

More From Pakistan