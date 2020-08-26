Shahbaz family seeking unfreezing of assets

LAHORE: An accountability court on Tuesday sought arguments from the counsel of Shahbaz Sharif by August 27 on applications moved by the Shahbaz family seeking unfreezing of their assets.

Previously, the National Accountability Bureau had submitted its reply in this regard. The NAB in its reply stated that money-laundering investigations against Shahbaz Sharif, Suleman Shahbaz, Hamza Shahbaz and others are under way. The NAB said Shahbaz made assets in the name of his wives. However, the family failed to disclose sources of their income. The NAB said it is mandatory according to the Finance Act and the Money Laundering Act to disclose sources of income.

It is pertinent to mention here that the investigation of the said case has been concluded by the NAB and a reference has been submitted to court. On the other end, the Shahbaz family had moved the court against the NAB’s act of freezing their assets, arguing that it is illegal to freeze assets during the course of investigations.