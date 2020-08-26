PDA DG assures early supply of electricity & gas to Media Colony

PESHAWAR: Director General of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Syed Zafar Ali Shah said on Tuesday that Durrani Media Colony would soon be provided power and gas supply.

He was talking a delegation of the Peshawar Press Club that met him to apprise him about the problems of the colony. The delegation comprised of senior journalist Ismail Khan, Peshawar Press Club General Secretary Imran Yousafzai, members governing body, Tariq Waheed, Kashifuddin Syed and Imran Ayaz. It is the first media colony of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which the then Chief Minister Akram Khan Durrani had announced in 2007 for the Peshawar-based journalists.

It is an extension of Regi Model Town and every member of the Peshawar Press Club was allotted seven marla residential plot in the colony. Later, the then Chief Minister Ameer Haider Hoti raised the plot size to 10 marla and announced some funds for the developmental work. The plot allottees are waiting for the power and gas supply to the colony. The journalists informed PDA chief that they had been looking to the PDA for the last 13 years to provide power supply and gas to the colony so that they could start constructing their houses there. The DG of PDA said the colony would be provided power and gas supply soon. He said payments had already been made to the relevant departments for that. He announced the construction of a bridge over the seasonal stream near the colony which will also help the residents of nearby villages.