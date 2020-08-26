‘Assisted dying could be legalised in the UK within four years’

LONDON: People in the UK could be given the right to an assisted death within this parliament, a leading Tory MP has told Sky News.

Andrew Mitchell believes there is growing support among MPs for a change in the law that would give choice to people who are nearing the end of their lives, foreign media reported.

Previously, parliament has always voted against allowing any form of assisted dying.

But Mr Mitchell, who recently took up the role of co-chair of the all-party parliamentary group for choice at the end of life, says minds are changing - including his own.

"I was, as a student and as a young MP, adamantly opposed to assisted dying and over the years my view has changed completely," he said.

"We need to make clear that we are not looking here for a massive change. We are looking for very, very tight reform.

"I think that given the very limited nature of these proposals; that it would be for someone who is within six months of the end of their life, with very strong safeguards, the decision being made by a High Court judge, by two doctors - I think those limited proposals may command the support of parliament in the next four years."

His view has changed after hearing from several constituents who witnessed family members suffering in the final stages of their lives.

He believes only parliament can bring about law change after a succession of legal challenges over recent years have been unsuccessful. Phil Newby, from Rutland in the East Midlands, was the latest person to bring a case to the High Court.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease aged just 43.

Six years on, his condition is deteriorating and he wants to enjoy the time he has left with his wife and daughters.

He said: "I'm reconciled to the fact that my life is going to be foreshortened by a large amount, but I think part of living a good life is not living in fear - and living in fear of a long, drawn out, unpleasant, horrible death is taking away a good quality of life." Earlier this year, his case was rejected by the Court of Appeal.

"It's quite clear they're closing the door on this issue almost totally," he said. "It's a calamity for people in a certain situation." The campaign to legalise assisted dying may have growing public support, but people opposed to any change in the law argue vulnerable people could be put at risk.