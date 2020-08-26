UAE, Israel pledge defence cooperation

DUBAI/JERUSALEM: Top UAE and Israeli defence officials on Tuesday held their first publicly-acknowledged phone call since their countries’ agreement to normalise ties, officials said, heralding possible security cooperation.

The conversation between Minister of State for Defence Affairs Mohammed al-Bawardi and Defence Minister Benny Gantz came amid Israeli dissent at the prospect that the US-brokered deal could grant the Gulf power access to advanced weaponry previously denied to it, such as F-35 stealth fighter jets, reported British wire service.

In their 10-minute call, Bawardi and Gantz discussed boosting communication “for the benefit of their countries in particular and the region as a whole”, a statement carried by UAE state news agency WAM said. Gantz’s office quoted him as saying that they agreed to “keep an open channel between them”.

“We share important security interests, collaboration will strengthen regional stability,” a statement from Gantz’s office said.

The normalisation accord, announced on Aug. 13, forges a new axis in confronting Iran and Sunni militants in the Middle East, and makes the UAE only the third Arab country to forge ties with Israel in more than 70 years.

But the UAE has argued that the agreement should remove “any hurdle” to advanced US weapons sales, arguing that it eliminates any potential for belligerence between it and Israel.

A senior US State Department official said that “it makes perfect sense for us to be strengthening (the) UAE’s defence capabilities at a time when they’re under new threats for agreeing to peace with Israel,” citing potential threats from Iran. Seeking to allay Israeli security concerns, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Israel on Monday that it would retain a military advantage in the region under any future arms deals with the UAE.