Protesters demand release of Mir-Shakil-ur Rahman

LAHORE/ PESHAWAR/ RAWALPINDI: The members of the journalist fraternity across the country sought the release of the Jang-Geo Group Editor-in-Chief, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, as they continued the protest on Tuesday against his unlawful and unjust arrest and the coercive tactics against the largest media group of the country.

The protesting workers of the Jang-Geo Group along with the cross-section of journalist organisations, members of the civil society and political workers said the free press is an ally of the public that stands up against the authoritarian governments. The free press is mostly perceived by the governments as the enemy for failing to subscribe their sanctioned truth and conducting its independent editorial policies.

Once against on Tuesday, in Peshawar the protestors gathered outside the Daily Jang, The News and Geo TV offices at the Khyber Super Market to demand immediate release of Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman.

They carried banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of freedom of expression and condemning the incarceration of Mir Shakil for the last over five months. They also raised slogans against the PTI-led federal government and the NAB for victimising the Jang Group and its chief.

Speakers, including Resident Editor Daily Jang Arshad Aziz Malik, Shakeel Farman Ali, Sabz Ali Shah, Ehtesham Toru, Gulzar Khan, Gohar Ali, Amjad Safi, Imdad Ali Qazalbash and others addressed the protesters. They said the Jang Group chief had been detained over cooked-up charges in a property case. They said the NAB was not an impartial body anymore as it was targeting the ruling party’s opponents and those media houses which had refused to accept the government lines. They requested the Supreme Court of Pakistan to intervene and provide justice to Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, who has been interned since March 12.

In Rawalpindi, a similar protest of journalists and workers of Geo and Jang Group demanded honourable and unconditional release of their editor-in-chief. Among others, the peaceful demonstration was attended by Secretary General Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Nasir Zaidi, Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti, Chairman Editorial Committee Jang Rawalpindi Hanif Khalid, Secretary General RIUJ Asif Ali Bhatti, senior sports reporter Jang Shakil Awan and several others.

Addressing the protest, Chairman Joint Action Committee and President Jang Workers’ Union Rawalpindi Nasir Chisti said they had not only been struggling to foil the conspiracies against their Group but also for the freedom of media. He said their struggle would continue till the release of Editor-in-Chief. Secretary General RIUJ and senior correspondent Geo News Asif Ali Bhatti said the workers of the Geo and Jang Group are creating history by standing firm for the freedom of media in the country.

In Lahore, while holding a demonstration outside the Jang offices, the workers of Jang, Geo and The News said Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power claiming to make Pakistan a Madina-like state, is conducting out his own personal vendetta against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman for exposing the corruption and bad governance of the PTI regime. They said there was no progress in investigations into the corruption charges regarding a 34-year-old property exchange case against him nor a single case was registered yet.

They termed it a blatant attack on media freedom, shouted slogans against the fascist regime and condemned the illegal and anti-media tactics of the NAB. They threatened to launch an anti-government movement across the country, if he was not released. Those who participated in the protest included Secretary General Jang Workers’ Union Farooq Malik, Pakistan Times News Editor Zaheer Anjum, Amer Malik, Ghalib Bajwa, Awais Qarni, Aziz Sheikh, Munawwar Hussain, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Ali, Wahab Khanzada, Akmal Bhatti, Hafiz Asad, Afzal Abbas and others.