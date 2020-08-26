UCPOs hold protest against termination in Sindh

SUKKUR: Hundreds of Council Polio Officers (UCPOs) have organised a protest demonstration against the World Health Organisation (WHO) over termination of their jobs.

Reports said the WHO had terminated some 1,800 jobs of UCPOs, who had been working for the past eight years and fighting against polio menace in different districts of Sindh to eliminate the virus from the province as well as the country. The protesting workers, including Ashfaq Abbasi, Mansoor, Asif, Mahmood Magsi and others said they had started working with World Health Organisation some eight years ago after the outbreak of polio virus in Pakistan.

They said without any concrete reason, they were terminated due to Covid-19, while the WHO had withdrawn its decision to terminate 2,000 UCPOs in Karachi but other districts. They said the decision badly affected their families, depending on their jobs. They approached the representative of WHO Dr Paletha Gunarathna Mahipala to withdraw their termination orders because there were some 21 new polio cases were reported only in Sindh, while 65 in the country.