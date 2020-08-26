Dengue larvae breeding: FDA asks housing schemes to take steps

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) management Tuesday asked housing schemes developers to take special measures against dengue larvae breeding at the colonies during current monsoon season.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja directed the developers to carry out special cleanliness campaign and remove stagnant water from parks, green belts, open plots, roads and other sites.

He said surplus building materials, garbage, debris, bushes, rough grass and other weeds should be allowed to become the breeding place of dengue larvae.

He said dengue was a social issue which could be controlled through collective efforts of community.

The DG emphasized upon extending community support for government departments against dengue issue. He stressed upon launching an awareness campaign against dengue, saying that preventive and precautionary measures should be disseminated through display of banners and distribution of informative pamphlets among the dwellers of housing schemes and other general public.