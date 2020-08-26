Three-day monsoon rains kill 90 across Pakistan

KARACHI: Three days of monsoon rains have killed at least 90 people and damaged at least a thousand homes across Pakistan, the country’s national disaster management agency said Tuesday, as another spell of heavy rain lashed the port city of Karachi.

Streets and homes were flooded with sewage water in Karachi, where the drainage and sewage systems are outdated, reported foreign media.

Of the total rain-related casualties, 31 deaths were reported in southern Sindh province, while 23 people died in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the agency. It said 15 deaths were reported in southwestern Balochistan province and eight in Punjab province. Thirteen more people died elsewhere in northern Pakistan, including three in the AJK.