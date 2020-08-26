Illegal structures demolished, sealed in Lahore

LAHORE: To enforce the building bylaws, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) demolished several structures and sealed many buildings here Tuesday.

Officials said that LDA DG passed strict instructions to enforce building bylaws in the city.

In this regard, a mega operation was started under which three under-construction unapproved structures were demolished while four buildings were sealed on the Canal Bank Road from Jallo Mor to The Mall.

Similarly LDA staff demolished pillar structure of an under-construction building in the Gulberg area. The officials said the operation would be continued without any discrimination.