Antique coins, gold found from Malkhana

MULTAN: A huge quantity of antique coins, gold and silver ornaments were found from Malkhana No 1 on Tuesday.

Malkhana had been sealed for the last six days. The oldest currency of Pakistan was also recovered from Malkhana which was opened in the presence of representatives of the Punjab Archeology Department and judicial officials.

The Multan High Court Bar Association president and Chellyak police SHO confirmed the recovery from Malkhana, However, the City District Administration did not confirm any recovery. The teams of the Punjab Archeology Department arrived from Lahore and district judiciary reached Malkhana.

The teams also recovered small bags from a closet recovered from the room. The dates of 1950-51 and 52 were written on small bags. Multan District Bar Association president Imran Sulehri told journalists that the Malkhana had been closed for many years.

When the closet was opened during digging of the Malkhana, small bags were found there, he added.