DBA observes strike against murder of lawyer

FAISALABAD: The District Bar Association members on Tuesday observed a strike to condemn the murder of Mian Ejaz Ahmad advocate.

Reportedly, a dozen of armed persons abducted Mian Ejaz, tortured him to death, and later threw his body on a road near Sadiqabad.

Earlier, the decision regarding observing the strike by lawyers on August 25 and 26 was taken during an emergent meeting of the DBA held in the chair of DB president Shahzad Bashir Cheema.

The meeting was informed by DBA secretary Malik Mehmood Hussain that four police officials of Sukkur police had been arrested in the murder case of Mian Ejaz Ahmad. The meeting demanded that DSP Masood Mar should also be arrested who was nominated as accused in the FIR.