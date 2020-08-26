Downpour forecast amid urban flooding fears

Islamabad: While forecasting widespread rains until Thursday, the weathermen have feared urban flooding in parts of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Rawalpindi district.

They asked the relevant authorities to make necessary arrangements to minimise damage to public life and property.

According to the Met Office, the heavy rainfall will be caused by strong monsoon currents.

The widespread rains coupled with wind and thunderstorms with few heavy rains will fall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Met Office warned that heavy rainfall could generate flooding in Peshawar, Charsadda, Mardan, Haripur, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Jhelum, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad on Wednesday and Thursday.

It added that the downpour could trigger landslides in parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Met Office said all authorities concerned should remain alert and take necessary measures to prevent major damage to properties and human life.