Another 20 test positive for Covid-19 in twin cities: No death for three days

Rawalpindi: In last 24 hours, as many as 20 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19, coronavirus illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district after which the number of confirmed patients so far reported from the twin cities has become 21,536 however after recovery of another 70 patients, the number of active cases of the disease in the region has reduced to 745.

The virus did not claim any life in the region in last three days though a total of 455 patients have already died of the disease in ICT and Rawalpindi district. As many as 16 new patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT in last 24 hours while four from Rawalpindi.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday has revealed that in last 24 hours, another 63 patients have recovered from the illness in ICT taking total number of recoveries to 14,684 while seven patients achieved complete cure in Rawalpindi district taking recoveries in the district to 5,652.

A total of 6,005 patients have so far been tested positive for the illness in Rawalpindi district of which 280 have died of the infection. Only four confirmed patients from the district have been undergoing treatment at the healthcare facility, Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while 69 confirmed patients have been in home isolation, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’ on Tuesday.

He added that another 207 suspects of the disease have been under quarantine at their homes in the district. All suspects and confirmed patients who are under quarantine or in isolation at their homes in the district are asymptomatic, he said.

Of 15,531 confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital, 14684 have recovered while 175 have lost their lives. On Tuesday, there were a total of 672 active cases of the disease in ICT and 73 in Rawalpindi district.