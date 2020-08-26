450 persons tested Covid-19 positive, nine die in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: Around 450 persons have been tested COVID-19 positive and nine have died due to coronavirus during the last 24 hours across the country and no coronavirus-affected patient was on ventilators in AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Balochistan.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Tuesday issued the latest statistics of COVID-19 deaths, positive cases and recovered patients across the country.

As many as nine people have lost their lives due to COVID-19 during last 24 hours. Out of the total deceased all nine died in hospital on August 24. Almost 117 ventilators were occupied across Pakistan out of 1920 ventilators allocated for COVID-19. During the last 24 hours, 450 people were tested COVID-19 positive where the total active coronavirus cases in Pakistan were 9,031 on August 24. However, 24,231 tests were conducted on August 24 across the country, which include a total of 9,426 in Sindh, Punjab 8,461, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 2,695, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 2,803, Balochistan 444, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) 287 and AJK 115. Around 278,425 people had recovered so far across the country, making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic broke out a total of 293,711 cases detected so far including AJK 2257, Balochistan 12560, GB 2720, ICT 15531, KP 35796, Punjab 96391 and Sindh 128456. The contagion clutched masses countrywide while 6,255 deaths were recorded.

In Sindh, 2373 persons died where four died in hospital on August 24. In Punjab, 2,192 persons perished with four dying in hospital on August 24 and in KP, 1248 died. However, in ICT 175 deaths were recorded, in Balochistan 141, in GB 65 with one death in hospital on August 24 whereas the lowest deaths occurred in AJK which were 61. After tireless steps since the first coronavirus case was reported in the country, a total of 2,487,744 tests were conducted so far. Around 735 hospitals were equipped with facilities for fighting COVID-19 while 1,128 patients admitted across the country.