‘My advice for people who are going through something is keep talking about it’

Lili Reinhart is using her down time to chew on a bagel. It’s still breakfast time in Los Angeles and she’s getting her food in while she can. The actress, best known for her role as Betty Cooper in Riverdale, is used to making the most of quiet moments. It was during a day off from the hit teen drama that she read a book that would launch her first lead role in a movie.

That book was Krystal Sutherland’s 2016 debut novel Our Chemical Hearts, which follows two people grappling their way toward adulthood, while navigating grief, trauma and mental health issues.

In the film version, Chemical Hearts, Reinhart plays elusive transfer student Grace Town, who has suffered a horrific tragedy, leaving her with a disability, and becomes the subject of desire for a hopeless romantic teenage boy, Henry Page.

“The book had such a beautiful message, it was a beautiful story,” Reinhart remembers. “I really loved seeing this young love story from Henry’s point of view, because I think often teenage love stories are told from the woman’s perspective, so to see a young boy, a young teen guy, trying to figure this out and navigate his feelings for a girl was such an interesting new perspective.

“I remember reading it in bed on a day off and when I finished it, it sat with me, it sat in my heart and I could feel it. “It just touched me, in a way, and I thought this would be such a beautiful film to show this very real love story, that is like life, because we have all experienced losing a love and grief in one form or another.”

Pain and grief weave their way wistfully through the whole film and there is a scene where Grace seems to lay out the whole message at the heart of the movie — the sheer agony of youth.

Standing in the school library, leaning on the crutch she needs to walk after a car accident, she says: “Being young is so painful, it’s almost too much to feel.”

Reinhart, who at 23 seems wise far beyond her years and who has spoken openly about her own experiences with depression and anxiety, looks thoughtful. “It’s interesting because that monologue is very in line with how I feel and how I go about being in the spotlight.

“I very much talk about mental health all the time and I talk about my feelings and my emotions, especially with my friends, I am always talking about how I feel, which I’m sure can be kind of annoying but it’s so important to feel like you can talk about it.

“And my one piece of advice for people who are going through something like that is to keep talking about it. The only way you can work through something is to talk about it and to acknowledge it and to feel it, so never try to suppress that, and so that was a great message that Grace is talking about to Henry.

“It’s ironic because she doesn’t really share too much with Henry but I think she’s a private girl, she’s trying to not put her own struggles on him, which I understand, because he’s a new person in her life.”

But Reinhart is conscious that she has a platform to raise awareness and wants to be sure she uses it. “I want to feel like the future generation is coming after me and even the Gen Zs like me feel like it’s an open discussion and it’s not something so taboo.

“I believe we are getting there, I believe there is progress that is being made in that regard, so that is encouraging, and I hope that it continues on and that mental health becomes something that is more easily talked about, especially in school. I think it should be talked about just as much as we talk about physical health.”

The upheaval and strain of being young is made specific in the title of the school newspaper’s year-end issue, which Henry and Grace produce together: Teenage Limbo.

“That’s the definition of high school, for me,” Reinhart says. “When you’re a teenager, you are in this very strange place. You’re still under the supervision of a bunch of older people, but you’re also expected to be making clear, conscious decisions.

“You can vote but you can’t drink, you can drive, but you can’t rent a hotel room. Limbo represents the contradictory circumstances that often surround being a teenager.”

For Euphoria star Austin Abrams, 23, who plays Henry, returning to that experience — and the corridors of a classroom — was strange. “I was 22 when I did this so there is a fair amount that changes in that time, a lot of things happen, your brain is really changing and your perspectives are changing. It’s definitely a strange thing to try and acquire that mental head space again.”

But Abrams was drawn to reuniting with Reinhart, who he first worked with many years ago. “Thankfully we worked with each other when we were about 15, so we already had a rapport going on and we just clicked as people. You just get lucky when it comes to that, you get lucky with those things.

“Lili was incredibly dedicated to getting this film made. It’s not anything like a typical teenage love story. It’s much more profound. Some things can be even more beautiful when they are ephemeral, and the relationship between Grace and Henry is one of those things.” Chemical Hearts is out now on Amazon Prime Video.