On the right track

This refers to the news report ‘Pakistan reports less than five Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours’ (Aug 23). The praiseworthy efforts of the government and the authorities concerned against Covid-19 have resulted in a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases.
People should continue to follow SOPs and make the country virus-free.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat