United for the economy

There can be no sustainable growth or poverty alleviation in our country unless our leaders are fully and wholeheartedly committed to initiating and completing all development projects for the greater good – and not for personal glorification. Many development projects launched by the previous governments are lying incomplete. Notable among these are mega projects related to dams, mass transit, water drainage and other infrastructure initiatives. Every government announces ambitious but poorly planned plans to strengthen the economy. The projects, however, remain incomplete. Unless projects are planned and discussed with all stakeholders, including the opposition, the half-baked roll-out of megaprojects that never see the light of the day is just a waste of taxpayers’ money. Our leaders must unite people and convince them to support projects of national interest. Only through strong infrastructure we’d be able to strengthen the economy.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad