The road to the university

Since the establishment of Chitral University in Chitral in 2017, students have been facing a major issue that should be resolved on an urgent basis. The university is situated at a distance of approximately 15km from the main town and students have to use the Chitral-Garam Chashma road to reach the university. Even though the distance to the university from the main town is not far, the unkempt road makes the journey both tiring and needlessly time consuming. Going to the university while travelling on the rough road is like being on an adventurous and thrilling ride. Although the construction of the road has started, the work is moving at a snail’s pace.

Since a majority of students live in the main town and have to travel on the rough road on a daily basis, they request the KP government to expedite the construction of this road and complete it before the university reopens on September 15.

Jamshid Ahmad

Chitral