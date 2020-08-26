Harrowing tale

A video making the rounds on social media, which has reportedly now been followed up by police in Okara, is harrowing. It depicts a female lawyer who is said to have been kidnapped a few days ago and then released after having been abused and tortured. The woman was allegedly held in captivity for several days and violently abused before being released in a condition where she was barely able to speak or explain herself. According to the police, the lawyer is a complainant in several cases and a guarantor in another case. A police team led by the DPO Okara has interviewed her husband and son and her son has lodged a complaint of kidnapping in the case. Police say the perpetrators of this horrendous crime will not be allowed to escape regardless of their influence or wealth.

This is not the first time people with means, especially in rural areas, have used their clout against those they believe are lined up against them. In this case, a female lawyer has apparently been targeted. The details still need to be investigated and brought to light. We do know however that similar cases have occurred before. Women are of course especially vulnerable to such crime. Journalists, lawyers, human rights activists, writers and others have all suffered. It is essential that police get to the bottom of the matter. But what is even more important is that we work towards creating a society within which it is safe for all persons regardless of their gender to pursue their profession and to take up cases against alleged criminals.

The eyes of a woman begging for help -- without even speaking much -- in the viral video will not be easily forgotten. We hope the state and the courts will also take note of it and act to protect others from suffering a similar fate. If this does not happen the message sent out to all those going after criminals will be a fearful one. We can consider ourselves already living in a lawless state. The powerful hold sway. Unless this order is changed through the law and through police actions, things will continue to worsen and we will be driven further towards a complete state of anarchy in which there can be no safety for those who are not strong or wealthy.