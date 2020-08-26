close
Wed Aug 26, 2020
High Commission to remain closed on 28th, 31st

LONDON: The High Commission for Pakistan, London and its sub-missions at Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester will remain closed on Friday (August 28) on the Ashura 9th Moharram and Monday (August 31) for the Summer Bank Holiday. According to a press release, the High Commission said general visa and other consular services will not be available on those days. Applicants may schedule their visits accordingly.

