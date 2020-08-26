Man, son injured by rivals

MALAKWAL: A man and his son sustained injuries when they were fired upon by their opponents at Warra Alam Shah in Malakwal police limits on Tuesday.

Khalid Mahmood and his 6-year-old son Zawal were travelling on a motorcycle, when their rivals Muhammad Asif and his accomplices opened indiscriminate firing on them. As a result, Asif and his son sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to the THQ hospital Malakwal, where the doctors referred them to Lahore due to their critical condition. Malakwal police have registered a case against eight people, including Asif and Sajid.