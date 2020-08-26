Special plan made for smooth flow of traffic during Muharram

JHANG: District Traffic Officer (DTO) Rehman Qadir Tuesday said a special traffic plan has been constituted for smooth flow of traffic on city roads and highways during Muharram activities.

During a briefing, the DTO said in addition to the routine duty of diverting traffic of sensitive Muharram procession routes through alternative routes, four special traffic management points have been established at shrines of Mai Baap of Shorkot City, Hazrat Sultan Bahu of Garh Maharaja and Mai Heer of Sadar Jhang and also at Trimum Barrage to ensure smooth passing of vehicles.

The special plan is being implemented by deploying 12 hours duty of 120 wardens to facilitate a large number of visitors and devotees so that they reach the shrines during Muharram days, DTO said.

Meanwhile, the 5th Muharram procession culminated peacefully at Imambargah Shah Najaf of Satellite Town after marching through its traditional route of Bashir, Wajhat Shaheed and Transformer Chowks amid tight security on Tuesday evening.

District Police Officer (DPO) Dr Ghias Gul personally remained in the area to monitor the security arrangements. The traditional Alam procession, sensitive due to security point of view, was brought out from Mohallah Ghousia of Satellite Town in the afternoon.