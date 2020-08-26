Cash, valuables taken away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KASUR: Dacoits looted cash and other valuables in four incidents here. Two robbers snatched cash and a mobile phone from Babar at Raja Jang whiel dacoits took away cash from Abu Dhar near Pul-e-Nahar Mir Sahib Kot Radha Kishan. Four bandits looted Rs 40,000 and a mobile phone from Ali Raza while dacoits snatched valuables from Abdullah near Chak Dida.
BODY FOUND: An unidentified dead body of a man was found here. Some passersby spotted a body and informed the local police. The police have shifted the body to a hospital for postmortem.